Mallikarjun Kharge Pledges to Serve with Pride as Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reaffirmed his dedication to serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha following his reappointment as a Member of the Council of States. Kharge's oath was administered by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in the Rajya Sabha Chairman's chamber.

Notable attendees at the ceremony included Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Kharge took to X to express his 'immense pride and responsibility' in being reappointed, recognizing the support of constitutional authorities, party leadership, and political peers.

Kharge shared his gratitude towards the presiding officers of the Rajya Sabha, acknowledging their support. He specifically thanked Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Deputy Chairman Harivansh for their continued encouragement. Kharge also expressed appreciation for the trust from Congress leadership and colleagues.

Kharge extended special thanks to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and fellow Congress MPs, expressing gratitude for the unwavering faith of party workers. He emphasized collaboration with the INDIA bloc and other Opposition parties to enhance government accountability in upcoming sessions.

Kharge reiterated his commitment to addressing public issues with dedication and sincerity, highlighting the Opposition's resolve to voice the people's aspirations and concerns relentlessly.