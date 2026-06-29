Protests Outside 10 Downing Street Spotlight Balochistan Human Rights Struggles

Baloch human rights activists rallied outside 10 Downing Street in London, marking the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, as they appealed to the global community for stronger actions against alleged human rights abuses in Balochistan, Pakistan. Leading the charge was Aomar Karim, who aimed to bring attention to alleged decades-long enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of the Baloch people.

Spearheaded by Karim, the protest attracted activists, journalists, and supporters, all expressing their solidarity with not only Balochistan but also oppressed communities worldwide in their quest for justice and fundamental human rights. Karim urged the international community to end its silence on the plight of victims of torture and enforced disappearances, emphasizing that their stories must echo on international stages.

Amid intensified global scrutiny of Pakistan's human rights record, the demonstration coincides with the recent life imprisonment of Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch, a verdict labeled as politically driven by rights groups. These organizations view it as part of a broader campaign against peaceful political expression.

The Pakistani government continues to assert the legality of its judicial processes, even as concerns rise over allegations of enforced disappearances and curbs on free speech in Balochistan. Families of the disappeared persistently seek answers and accountability through protests.

Concluding the London protest, participants urged international human rights entities and democratic governments to apply pressure on Pakistan, advocating for accountability, adherence to the rule of law, and the protection of Balochistan’s fundamental rights.