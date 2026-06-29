Historic Water Pact Unites Haryana and Rajasthan After Decades

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a pivotal agreement for Yamuna water sharing between Haryana and Rajasthan, marking a historic resolution after 32 years of negotiation. The pact is set to address water scarcity in Rajasthan through a comprehensive project involving an underground pipeline from the Hathnikund Barrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 13:46 IST
Historic Water Pact Unites Haryana and Rajasthan After Decades
Union Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant milestone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial meeting on Monday to finalize a water-sharing agreement between Haryana and Rajasthan, held at Kartavya Bhavan, New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Paatil and the Chief Ministers of both states.

The agreement, originally reached in 1994 among Upper Yamuna Basin states, has been in limbo for decades. Paatil highlighted ongoing efforts to resolve the impasse, culminating in a joint detailed project report for transferring water through an underground pipeline, agreed upon by the states' leaders last February.

Rajasthan's share of water, delivered during the monsoon season from the Hathnikund Barrage via the Western Yamuna Canal, promises to alleviate water shortages in regions like Churu and Jhunjhunu. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauded the agreement as a historical achievement and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proactive role in water security.

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