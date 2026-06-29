Historic Water Pact Unites Haryana and Rajasthan After Decades

In a significant milestone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial meeting on Monday to finalize a water-sharing agreement between Haryana and Rajasthan, held at Kartavya Bhavan, New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Paatil and the Chief Ministers of both states.

The agreement, originally reached in 1994 among Upper Yamuna Basin states, has been in limbo for decades. Paatil highlighted ongoing efforts to resolve the impasse, culminating in a joint detailed project report for transferring water through an underground pipeline, agreed upon by the states' leaders last February.

Rajasthan's share of water, delivered during the monsoon season from the Hathnikund Barrage via the Western Yamuna Canal, promises to alleviate water shortages in regions like Churu and Jhunjhunu. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauded the agreement as a historical achievement and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proactive role in water security.