Amarnath Yatra: Security and Community Support Ensure a Safe Pilgrimage Journey

Over 100 transit camps, including the major Meer Bazar site, have been established along the Amarnath Yatra route to provide safe accommodations and essential facilities for pilgrims. Extensive security measures are in place, complemented by community kitchens offering free meals, ensuring a secure and well-supported pilgrimage experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:16 IST
Amarnath Yatra: Security and Community Support Ensure a Safe Pilgrimage Journey
Transit camps of security forces (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra, security forces have set up four significant base camps and more than 100 transit camps on the route spanning from Jammu to the cave shrine through Pahalgam and Baltal. These camps are integral for providing safety and essential services to the pilgrims.

The camps, under the vigilant watch of CRPF, Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and additional security personnel, are equipped to offer safe accommodations, meals, and key facilities. Highlighting the significance of these measures, the transit camp under the CRPF's 46 Battalion in Kulgam is prepared to house up to 3,000 pilgrims at any time, enforcing cut-off times for added security.

From Bhagwati Nagar to the sacred cave, approximately 130 community kitchens, or langars, are serving free meals, managed by volunteers and organizations from various states. These efforts, running for years, not only sustain the pilgrims physically but also spiritually enrich the Yatra experience, ensuring a smooth journey for the devotees.

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