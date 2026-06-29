Delhi High Court Revokes Bail in Child Assault Case

The Delhi High Court overturned a trial court's decision to grant bail to an accused in a sexual assault case involving a three-year-old girl. It found that crucial aspects were overlooked. The accused must surrender to the jurisdictional POCSO Court, as significant factors demand further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:30 IST
Delhi High Court Revokes Bail in Child Assault Case
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial move, the Delhi High Court annulled a trial court's decision to grant bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. The High Court accused the Sessions Court of neglecting critical details in the case, emphasizing that bail was granted prematurely, only a week post-arrest, when investigative procedures were still ongoing.

Justice Vinod Kumar responded to petitions from the state and the victim's mother, who challenged the May 7 order by the Additional Sessions Judge under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The Delhi High Court pointed out that the trial court insufficiently considered the child's allegations and circumstantial evidences before releasing the accused on bail.

The court highlighted the victim's immediate complaint of pain and subsequent identification of the accused. CCTV evidence further placed the accused at the scene, strengthening the case against him. Despite the absence of physical injury or evidence on a tissue paper, the court contended that these should not negate the child's claims at this juncture of the investigation.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026