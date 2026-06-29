Delhi High Court Denies Stay on Government Taking Over Jaipur Polo Ground

The Delhi High Court has refused a stay order for the government's possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground. The Indian Polo Association is challenging their eviction and seeks to maintain the historic venue. The court has scheduled further proceedings for July 1, emphasizing public interest concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:58 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Stay on Government Taking Over Jaipur Polo Ground
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ruled out granting a stay order after the central government took possession of Jaipur Polo Ground, spanning 15.20 acres in Race Course area. The decision came during a hearing on Monday concerning the Indian Polo Association's plea against its eviction from the iconic sporting facility.

A vacation bench of Justice Vinod Kumar reiterated that once possession is assumed by the government, the possibility of a stay order is nullified. The Indian Polo Association seeks to reverse the Centre's May 20 eviction directive, aiming to restore control over Jaipur Polo Ground and prevent any alterations until the case conclusion.

As the debate unfolded, the court noted the absence of the sessions court's order, and subsequently listed a follow-up on July 1. The Indian Polo Association argued for protective measures to prevent significant changes to the polo grounds during the legal process, stressing that any such actions could impair their appeal. The central government countered, assuring no alterations were being made on the playing turf of the historic site.

The court acknowledged photographs displaying holes around the ground perimeter and instructed cessation of such activities. Amidst deliberations, the government cited concerns of public interest and national security as the underlying rationale for the takeover. The court affirmed it would also address a related 2016 petition during its July session, responding to claims of federal encroachments on the storied venue.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026