Delhi High Court Denies Stay on Government Taking Over Jaipur Polo Ground

The Delhi High Court has ruled out granting a stay order after the central government took possession of Jaipur Polo Ground, spanning 15.20 acres in Race Course area. The decision came during a hearing on Monday concerning the Indian Polo Association's plea against its eviction from the iconic sporting facility.

A vacation bench of Justice Vinod Kumar reiterated that once possession is assumed by the government, the possibility of a stay order is nullified. The Indian Polo Association seeks to reverse the Centre's May 20 eviction directive, aiming to restore control over Jaipur Polo Ground and prevent any alterations until the case conclusion.

As the debate unfolded, the court noted the absence of the sessions court's order, and subsequently listed a follow-up on July 1. The Indian Polo Association argued for protective measures to prevent significant changes to the polo grounds during the legal process, stressing that any such actions could impair their appeal. The central government countered, assuring no alterations were being made on the playing turf of the historic site.

The court acknowledged photographs displaying holes around the ground perimeter and instructed cessation of such activities. Amidst deliberations, the government cited concerns of public interest and national security as the underlying rationale for the takeover. The court affirmed it would also address a related 2016 petition during its July session, responding to claims of federal encroachments on the storied venue.