Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Cachar Police Seize Contraband Worth Rs 9.5 Crores

In a joint op, Assam Rifles and Cachar Police intercepted a narcotics haul worth Rs 9.5 crores. Hidden in chilli jars, 30,000 Yaba tablets and heroin were seized, resulting in the arrest of two women. This success highlights relentless efforts against drug cartels in the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:34 IST
Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Cachar Police Seize Contraband Worth Rs 9.5 Crores
Assam Rifles and Cachar police seize narcotics worth Rs 9.5 crore (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant victory against drug trafficking in the Northeast, the Assam Rifles Srikona Battalion, alongside the Cachar Police, executed a successful operation near Tollengram, Cachar on June 30. Operating on concrete intelligence, the joint forces seized an extensive consignment of illegal substances, including 30,000 Yaba tablets and 535 grams of Heroin No. 4, together valued at Rs 9.5 crores.

The contraband was cleverly hidden inside jars of red chillies in a bid to evade detection, an attempt quickly thwarted by the vigilance of Assam Rifles personnel. Authorities apprehended two women from Tollen Village, Tamenglong District at the scene, who are now in custody as investigations continue. This operation underscores the vigorous efforts by security forces to dismantle drug supply routes in the region.

The joint operation is part of a series of successful anti-drug enforcement actions over the last 48 hours, including the interception of drugs worth Rs 5 crore just one day prior and illegal foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 2.8 crore earlier today. These consecutive victories demonstrate the Assam Rifles' commitment, in perfect synergy with Cachar Police and the Customs Department, to protecting society and the youth from the scourge of narcotics. (ANI)

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