The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

The climate fight is no longer only about smokestacks, solar panels or carbon targets, but also about who controls the flow of money. A new study on six major emerging economies suggests that central banks and financial systems may now be crucial to the race for low-carbon growth.

The research, titled "Do Monetary and Fiscal Policies Affect Territorial and Consumption-Based CO2 Emissions? Evidence from E-7 Countries," examines whether monetary and fiscal policies influence carbon emissions in six E-7 economies, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Türkiye, between 1996 and 2021.

The study found that monetary policy, measured through broad money, has a statistically significant negative effect on both territorial and consumption-based CO2 emissions. A 1% increase in broad money is associated with a 0.14% decline in territorial-based emissions and a 0.28% decline in consumption-based emissions. Fiscal policy, measured through government expenditure, also shows a negative relationship, but the effect is not statistically significant.

Financial conditions shape the direction of investment, lending and consumption. In economies where clean technology, renewable energy and low-carbon infrastructure often face high upfront costs, the institutions controlling credit and liquidity may influence whether development becomes greener or remains carbon-heavy.

E-7 economies are trapped between growth and carbon limits

The E-7 countries are not peripheral actors in the global climate story. China and India are central to the world's emissions trajectory. Brazil and Indonesia sit at the heart of forest, land-use and resource debates. Mexico and Türkiye are major manufacturing and trade-linked economies. Together, their development choices will influence global supply chains, energy demand, investment flows and climate diplomacy.

These economies must sustain rapid growth while meeting major emissions-reduction commitments. China has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060; India has set a carbon neutrality target for 2070; Türkiye has a net-zero target for 2053; Brazil has a 2050 target and Indonesia a 2060 target. The paper describes this as a trade-off between high growth and low-carbon goals.

For emerging economies, climate action cannot be reduced to slowing growth. These countries still need infrastructure, jobs, industrial capacity, transport networks, housing and higher living standards. The real question is whether growth can be redirected before it locks in decades of emissions.

The study's findings show how hard that task remains. Real GDP per capita has a positive and statistically significant effect on both territorial and consumption-based CO2 emissions. In plain terms, growth in the E-7 sample is still strongly linked to higher carbon output. This is the warning at the heart of the paper: development is still too dependent on energy-intensive production and consumption.

The distinction between territorial and consumption-based emissions adds another layer. Territorial emissions count what is produced within national borders. Consumption-based emissions include emissions embedded in imports and exclude those embedded in exports. The study argues that this distinction is crucial because emissions can be shifted across borders through trade, with production taking place in one country and consumption elsewhere.

For policymakers, this is crucial because national emissions accounts can hide responsibility. A country may cut domestic emissions while importing carbon-intensive goods. A developing economy may appear more polluting because it produces goods consumed in richer markets. The study thus connects macroeconomic policy not only to climate action, but also to global debates on carbon leakage, supply-chain responsibility and fair climate accounting.

Fiscal spending alone will not deliver a low-carbon transition

The results challenge a simple assumption often made in policy debates: that higher public spending will automatically support greener development. Government expenditure has a negative relationship with both territorial and consumption-based emissions, but the effect is statistically insignificant in the main model. This makes fiscal design more important.

Public spending can support clean infrastructure, health, education, environmental regulation and renewable energy. But it can also stimulate demand, raise production and increase fossil-fuel use. The paper suggests that these opposing forces may help explain why the fiscal effect is not statistically significant.

Budgets must become climate-screened, not merely larger. Spending on roads, ports, power systems, housing and industrial expansion will shape emissions for decades. If that spending supports fossil-fuel dependence, it can deepen the transition challenge. If it supports renewable power, efficient grids, clean public transport, green manufacturing and resilient infrastructure, it can help bend the emissions curve.

Renewable energy remains one of the clearest tools. The study finds that renewable energy consumption has a negative and statistically significant effect on territorial-based emissions. However, its effect on consumption-based emissions is negative but not statistically significant.

Clean domestic energy can reduce emissions produced inside a country, but it may not fully reduce the carbon footprint of what people and businesses consume if supply chains remain carbon-intensive. For E-7 economies, this means renewable energy investment must be paired with industrial upgrading, greener imports, cleaner manufacturing standards and stronger supply-chain accountability.

The next climate playbook must put central banks in the room

Climate strategy must become macroeconomic, the study argues. Environment ministries cannot carry the transition alone. The institutions that shape credit, investment, liquidity, public expenditure and financial risk must also be part of the climate architecture.

The paper points to real examples already emerging in major developing economies. China's central bank has used "window guidance" to help steer loans toward strategic sectors, including low-carbon priorities, and has introduced a carbon emission reduction facility. India includes renewable energy loans under the Reserve Bank of India's Priority Sector Lending Program. Brazil's central bank has introduced regulations aimed at reducing lending to companies operating in environmentally sensitive areas of the Amazon region.

These examples show why central banks are becoming climate-relevant institutions. Their role is not to replace elected governments, carbon regulation or fiscal policy. It is to influence the financial conditions under which low-carbon development becomes viable. If capital remains cheaper and easier for carbon-intensive sectors than for clean technologies, climate commitments will remain underfinanced.

The study also has limitations. Russia was excluded because of missing data. Monetary and fiscal policy were each represented by a single variable, which cannot capture the full complexity of policy design. The analysis also focuses only on E-7 countries, and the author notes that comparisons with developed economies would produce more comprehensive results.

That said, the findings remain valuable. The E-7 climate challenge is not only about replacing coal plants, expanding solar farms or setting net-zero targets. It is about changing the financial logic of growth. For developing and emerging economies, the transition will require coordinated action across central banks, finance ministries, energy regulators, industrial policy agencies, development banks and private investors.

Many Global South countries face high capital costs, limited fiscal space and rising climate vulnerability. If monetary and fiscal tools are aligned with clean investment, they could help lower barriers to green development. If they remain disconnected from climate goals, they may continue financing carbon-heavy growth under a different name.