Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

What does prosperity really look like in the 21st century? Is it faster growth, smarter cities and cleaner energy or is it something deeper, something harder to measure? A review published in Sustainability argues that unless economic progress is matched by social inclusion and environmental resilience, it risks becoming fragile, uneven and ultimately unsustainable.

Titled "The SDG Prosperity Cluster: Integrating Economic Dynamism, Social Equity, and Environmental Sustainability," the review examines the Sustainable Development Goals' "Prosperity Cluster", SDG 7 on affordable and clean energy, SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth, SDG 9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure, SDG 10 on reduced inequalities, and SDG 11 on sustainable cities and communities. Instead of viewing these goals as standalone targets, the authors present them as part of an interconnected system, where progress in one area can reinforce, disrupt, or alter progress in another.

Growth Alone Cannot Carry the Prosperity Agenda

Prosperity becomes durable only when growth is supported by fair access, resilient infrastructure, environmental protection and strong institutions. This is especially relevant as governments try to recover from recent shocks while accelerating green and digital transitions.

The review shows that SDGs 7–11 are deeply interdependent. Clean energy supports health systems, schools, businesses and climate action. Decent work improves household security and social stability. Innovation and infrastructure shape industrial competitiveness and public service delivery. Reduced inequality determines whether people can actually benefit from these advances. Sustainable cities bring all these pressures together in the places where most economic activity, housing demand, transport needs and climate risks converge.

The issue is not only whether countries are investing in renewables, technology or cities. The deeper question is whether these investments are expanding opportunity, reducing vulnerability and protecting the environment at the same time. Prosperity that boosts productivity but excludes workers, degrades ecosystems or leaves communities without basic services is not sustainable prosperity. It is a short-term gain with long-term costs.

Clean Energy and Innovation Can Still Leave People Behind

The review identifies renewable energy, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, circular economy models, green buildings and smart urban systems as major drivers of sustainable prosperity. These tools can help reduce emissions, create jobs, improve resource efficiency and modernize infrastructure. But the study also stresses that technology is not automatically inclusive.

Clean energy transitions can expand employment and improve energy security, but they can remain inaccessible where financing, grids, institutions and affordability are weak. Digitalization can open new markets and support entrepreneurship, but it can also exclude workers and communities lacking skills, connectivity or training. Automation can improve productivity, but it can disrupt labor markets and deepen insecurity if social protection systems are weak.

For developing countries, these trade-offs are particularly important. Many face the dual challenge of building basic infrastructure while also preparing for a low-carbon, digitally connected economy. Without technology transfer, human-capital investment and inclusive financing, the green and digital transitions may widen the gap between countries that already have strong institutions and those still building them.

The study thus argues for a different model of innovation policy: one that treats skills, affordability, welfare, access and participation as core design features, not afterthoughts. Innovation should not only make economies more competitive. It should make societies more resilient and opportunity more widely shared.

Cities Are the Stress Test for Shared Prosperity

Cities are where the Prosperity Cluster becomes most visible. They concentrate jobs, infrastructure, housing, transport, pollution, digital systems and climate risks. Cities can become engines of sustainable prosperity, but they can also expose the failure of fragmented planning.

The review discusses urban examples including Copenhagen, Oslo, Zurich, Beirut and Chesapeake to show that there is no single route to sustainable cities. Clean transport, cycling infrastructure, electric mobility, affordable housing, vacant-home reuse, managed retreat, wetland restoration and offshore wind all appear as possible pathways. But the evidence points to one consistent lesson: technology and infrastructure do not work well without governance, trust and inclusion.

Smart-city strategies can fail when they rely too heavily on data and devices without addressing social realities. Urban densification can reduce emissions but worsen housing pressure if affordability is ignored. Electric mobility can cut pollution but still leave low-income groups excluded if public transport and access are not considered. Climate adaptation can protect cities, but it must prioritize vulnerable neighborhoods rather than only high-value assets.

This makes SDG 11 a practical test of whether prosperity is truly integrated. A sustainable city is not simply a cleaner or more digital city. It is a city where housing, mobility, energy, jobs, public services and climate resilience are planned together. For policymakers, this means urban sustainability requires fewer isolated projects and more joined-up governance.

The Policy Shift: Stop Funding Silos, Start Governing Systems

Governments and development institutions must move from sector-by-sector implementation to systems-based governance. SDGs 7–11 cannot be achieved through disconnected projects, even if those projects are individually successful. Energy policy should be aligned with industrial strategy, labor protection, digital inclusion and urban planning, which means building institutions that can coordinate across ministries, track trade-offs and design policies that protect vulnerable groups during economic transitions. It also means treating inequality as a barrier to prosperity, not as a separate social issue.

The study urges international organizations and development agencies to design financing models that link clean energy investment with jobs, skills, infrastructure and affordability. Climate finance, urban development funds and innovation support should be designed to produce social and economic co-benefits, not only technical outputs.

Renewable energy, circular economy systems, smart infrastructure, AI-enabled efficiency and green urban services are promising areas for investment for businesses and investors. However, projects that ignore affordability, labor impacts, community participation or unequal access may face social resistance, reputational risk and weak long-term value.

It is important to note that the review is a semi-systematic literature review, not a quantitative meta-analysis or field survey. It relies on English-language sources, which may exclude regional knowledge published in other languages. The evidence base also remains uneven, with more material from developed economies than low-income or fragile contexts. Still, its key argument is persuasive: sustainable prosperity depends on integration.

Overall, the world does not lack development goals. It lacks enough systems capable of making them work together. A solar grid, a new industrial park, a digital platform or a smart-city dashboard may look like progress. However, unless these advances reduce inequality, create decent work, strengthen resilience and protect the environment, they will not deliver the prosperity promised by the 2030 Agenda.