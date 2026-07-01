Pressures Mount on Business Development Companies Amid Rising Costs and AI Disruptions

The Majority Of Publicly Traded Business Development Companies Bdcs The Visible Part Of The Private Credit Market Have Turned Unprofitable Due To Falling Asset Values And Rising Costs

A majority of publicly traded Business Development Companies (BDCs) have slid into unprofitability, driven by falling asset values and escalating costs, as revealed by a Reuters analysis.

These entities, integral to the private credit market, currently valued at $3.5 trillion, traditionally take on roles banks used to, specifically lending to mid-sized companies. Recently, they have been under duress, partly due to substantial exposure to software companies affected by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

SP Global Market Intelligence data, which encompassed 53 BDCs, highlighted a jump in loan losses and debt costs, with off-balance-sheet borrowing becoming increasingly common. Markdowns, such as Blue Owl's OTF fund's $490 million, accentuate current stressors within the market, alarming investors and regulators alike.