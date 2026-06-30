Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Us President Donald Trump Said On Monday Gasoline Retailers Must Get Prices Down Immediately And Warned That There Will Be Big Problems Ahead If They Did Not Do So Here Are Details

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a strong directive to gasoline retailers, demanding they reduce prices without delay.

The President's warning comes amid increasing concerns about the impact of rising fuel costs on the broader economy and consumer spending.

He cautioned of 'big problems' looming if the price cuts are not implemented swiftly, signaling potential ripple effects across various economic sectors.