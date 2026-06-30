Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now
U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that gasoline retailers immediately lower their prices, issuing a stark warning of 'big problems' if they do not comply. This mandate highlights rising tensions over fuel prices and the potential implications for both the economy and consumer spending.
U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a strong directive to gasoline retailers, demanding they reduce prices without delay.
The President's warning comes amid increasing concerns about the impact of rising fuel costs on the broader economy and consumer spending.
He cautioned of 'big problems' looming if the price cuts are not implemented swiftly, signaling potential ripple effects across various economic sectors.
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