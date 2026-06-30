Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global air cargo demand continued to rise in May 2026, recording a 6% increase compared with the same month last year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The steady growth reflects resilient international trade, stronger manufacturing activity and airlines adapting to changing supply chain needs despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Cargo capacity also expanded, increasing by 1.9% year-on-year, while international operations recorded even stronger growth, with demand rising 6.5% and capacity up 2.8%. IATA said improving cargo yields and higher aircraft load factors are helping airlines offset elevated operating costs, even as parts of the industry continue to face pressure.

Africa leads regional performance while Middle East declines

African airlines posted the strongest performance among all regions, with air cargo demand jumping 13.3% compared with May 2025. North American carriers followed with 10.5% growth, while Asia-Pacific airlines recorded an 8% increase and European carriers saw demand rise by 6.7%.

The Middle East remained the only region to report a decline, with cargo demand falling 8.9% as the continuing regional conflict disrupted operations and key trade routes. Latin American and Caribbean airlines experienced more modest growth of 1.9%, while global cargo load factors improved to 46.3%, indicating stronger use of available capacity.

Key trade routes remain resilient

IATA said several major trade lanes continued to perform strongly during May. The Asia–North America corridor led global growth with a 19.9% increase in cargo volumes, followed by Africa–Asia at 14.1%, Europe–Asia at 10% and intra-Europe at 11.5%. Trade routes linked to the Middle East continued to experience sharp declines because of ongoing regional instability.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said the overall outlook for the remainder of 2026 remains cautiously positive. Global trade has now recorded 25 consecutive months of annual growth, manufacturing output continues to expand and airlines have shown resilience by adjusting operations to match shifting demand. He noted that while uncertainties in the Middle East remain a challenge, strong cargo demand and the industry's ability to adapt provide confidence for the months ahead.