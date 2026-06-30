EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic met China's commerce minister Wang Wentao to discuss the EU-China trade imbalance. Both sides aim for tangible results by October, with discussions covering trade balance, export controls, and intellectual property. The EU seeks to address its shrinking market share in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eu Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic | Updated: 30-06-2026 05:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 05:34 IST
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic engaged in talks with China's commerce minister Wang Wentao in Brussels, pushing for concrete trade outcomes by October during a planned visit to Beijing.

The discussions, described as intensive and constructive by Sefcovic, highlighted the EU's concern over the growing trade deficit with China, as Chinese exports to Europe continue to rise while EU's share in China declines.

Key topics include trade balance, export controls, and WTO reforms, with China assuring disruption-free rare earth supplies. In response, China raised issues over the EU's draft Cybersecurity Law, countering claims of being a root problem in EU's trade challenges.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
2
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global
3
Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Global
4
Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthquake

Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthq...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026