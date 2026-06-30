EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic engaged in talks with China's commerce minister Wang Wentao in Brussels, pushing for concrete trade outcomes by October during a planned visit to Beijing.

The discussions, described as intensive and constructive by Sefcovic, highlighted the EU's concern over the growing trade deficit with China, as Chinese exports to Europe continue to rise while EU's share in China declines.

Key topics include trade balance, export controls, and WTO reforms, with China assuring disruption-free rare earth supplies. In response, China raised issues over the EU's draft Cybersecurity Law, countering claims of being a root problem in EU's trade challenges.