Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

South Africa's agricultural sector is entering a decisive technological shift. Precision farming, artificial intelligence, drones, robotics, sensors, digital platforms and advanced machinery are being promoted as tools to raise productivity, improve data accuracy and make farming more efficient. However, the promise of smarter agriculture comes with a difficult policy question: what happens to farm workers when machines begin doing more of the work?

A study published in Econometrics and authored by Jenny Mokhaukhau and Phineas Khazamula Chauke of the University of South Africa, examines the impact of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) automation on agricultural employment between 1990 and 2024. Using time-series data from the World Bank and Our World in Data, the study analyzes agricultural employment, automation, rural population, arable land and GDP per capita.

The analysis found that automation may improve agricultural productivity, but it is also associated with higher agricultural unemployment. In the long run, the study estimates that a 1% increase in automation is linked to a 29% decrease in agricultural employment. For a country already struggling with unemployment and inequality, this finding turns agricultural modernization into more than a technology story. It becomes a question of jobs, rural livelihoods and inclusive growth.

Smart Farming Is Raising a Hard Labor Question

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is changing agriculture across the world. Technologies that once seemed remote from the farm: artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, drones and Internet-of-Things systems, are now part of the agricultural toolkit. They can help farmers monitor crops, detect pests and diseases, manage irrigation, improve soil precision and reduce production costs.

South Africa has already adopted elements of precision agriculture, especially in commercial farming. Large farms are better placed to invest in GPS, GIS, drones, sensors and digitally integrated production systems. These technologies can strengthen competitiveness and improve output in a sector exposed to climate stress, market volatility and rising input costs.

However, the same shift can reduce demand for routine and manual labor. The study argues that automation restructures labor demand by reducing the need for low-skilled workers while increasing demand for workers who can operate, maintain and interpret data from advanced equipment. That shift creates a serious mismatch in a rural economy where many workers do not yet have the technical skills required for digital agriculture.

The issue is not whether South Africa should modernize farming, but whether modernization will be managed in a way that creates new opportunities for workers or simply replaces them.

The Evidence Points to a Long-Run Employment Risk

The study uses Johansen cointegration and a vector error correction model to test the relationship between automation and agricultural employment. Its findings suggest that the relationship is not only temporary or incidental. Automation and agricultural employment are linked in the long run.

The most striking result is the negative relationship between automation and agricultural employment. A 1% increase in automation is associated with a 29% decrease in agricultural employment over the long run. The study interprets this as evidence that greater use of machinery and advanced technologies can displace low-skilled farm workers.

Meanwhile, rural population has a positive and significant relationship with agricultural employment, suggesting that farming remains a key livelihood base for rural communities. Arable land also shows a positive relationship with agricultural jobs, indicating that expanded farming activity can still generate labor demand when land is available and productive.

GDP per capita, however, is negatively associated with agricultural employment. The study interprets this as part of structural transformation: as economies grow, workers often move out of low-productivity agriculture and into services or industry. But in South Africa, that transition cannot be assumed to be smooth. If workers leave agriculture because better jobs are available elsewhere, that can be a sign of development, but if they are pushed out by automation without realistic alternatives, it risks deepening unemployment and poverty.

Small Farmers and Low-Skilled Workers Face the Sharpest Trade-Off

The employment risks of automation are unlikely to fall evenly across South African agriculture. The sector is dualistic, with capital-intensive commercial farms on one side and small-scale or subsistence farming on the other. Large commercial farms have greater capacity to adopt advanced technologies, while emerging farmers often face funding constraints, weaker extension support and limited access to training.

For commercial farms, automation can improve efficiency and competitiveness, but it may reduce the need for manual labor. For small-scale farmers, the challenge is different: many cannot afford advanced machinery or digital tools, meaning they may be excluded from the benefits of 4IR agriculture while still facing competitive pressure from more automated producers.

Low-skilled farm workers are the most exposed. Their jobs are more likely to involve routine tasks that machines can replace. Without retraining, they may find it difficult to move into new roles created by precision agriculture, such as machinery operation, data interpretation, digital farm management or equipment maintenance.

The study's findings are a warning against technology adoption without a labor strategy. Agricultural innovation can support food security and productivity, but if it weakens rural employment without creating transition pathways, it may widen inequality and undermine the social foundations of development.

South Africa Needs a Just Transition for Agriculture

South Africa needs an agricultural technology strategy that balances productivity with employment protection, skills development and rural inclusion. Government should invest in training programmes that help farm workers adapt to advanced technologies. Workers need skills in machine operation, digital tools, equipment maintenance, precision farming and data-based decision-making. Agricultural colleges, vocational institutions and extension services should be aligned with the new skills demanded by 4IR farming.

Policy should also distinguish between farm types. Large commercial farms may be able to adopt advanced automation, but they should also be encouraged to invest in worker retraining and transition planning. Small-scale and subsistence farmers need affordable, appropriate technologies that raise productivity without undermining rural employment. Shared machinery schemes, cooperative technology models, concessional finance and digital advisory services could help make innovation more inclusive.

Development agencies and international partners should also pay attention. Agricultural technology programmes are often promoted as part of food security, climate-smart agriculture and rural transformation. However, these programmes should include labor-impact assessments. Productivity gains cannot be the only measure of success if rural workers are being left without alternatives.

The study also points to a wider Global South concern. Many developing economies are being encouraged to adopt digital and automated farming tools. Yet where unemployment is high, skills are uneven and smallholders face financial barriers, automation can become a source of exclusion. The challenge is to make technology work for rural development, not only for production efficiency.

The researchers identify some limitations. The study is based on macro-level time-series data, not farm-level or worker-level evidence. Its automation measure uses farm machinery per unit of agricultural land, which may not fully capture newer technologies such as AI, drones, robotics and IoT systems. It also focuses only on South Africa, so the findings should not be automatically generalized to other countries.

Despite the limitations, the study's message is timely and important. South Africa cannot afford to treat agricultural automation as a purely technical upgrade. In a country where agriculture still supports rural households and where unemployment remains a national challenge, the future of farming must be designed around both machines and people.