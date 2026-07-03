Odisha Greenlights Transformative Infrastructure and Development Projects

The Odisha government has approved several major infrastructure and development projects, including expansive road networks, deep-sea fishing missions, shrimp farming enhancements, and a modern data center. Additional projects focus on water conservation, energy grid expansion, and extending the midday meal scheme, promising comprehensive growth across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:13 IST
Odisha Greenlights Transformative Infrastructure and Development Projects
Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Odisha government has sanctioned a series of transformative infrastructure projects during its 43rd State Cabinet meeting. Aiming to establish the state as a leader in road networks, Minister Prithviraj Harichandan emphasized the comprehensive upgrades that include the development of the Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan corridor.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg announced the approval of major road ventures in Bhubaneswar, notably the Kalinga Stadium to Raghunathpur Bridge corridor and the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan Road project. Valued at Rs 579 crore, these initiatives promise enhanced connectivity and traffic decongestion through innovative infrastructures like flyovers and subways.

Beyond roads, the government has embraced broad development strategies, approving ventures like a Rs 2,295 crore deep-sea fishing mission, shrimp farming regulation revisions, and a Rs 268 crore data center project. Key investments in water conservation and power network enhancements further underscore Odisha's commitment to holistic regional growth. The state's midday meal scheme will also extend to additional students, reinforcing crucial nutritional support.

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