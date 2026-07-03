Cape Verde's Bold Campaign: Aiming for Glory Against Argentina

In a display of unwavering confidence, Cape Verde head coach Pedro Leitao Brito has declared his team's courageous approach towards their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Argentina. This statement comes amid considerable anticipation for an encounter that could propel Cape Verde into World Cup history.

Speaking to ESPN, Brito emphasized his team's preparation with a focus on ambition and a positive mindset instead of being daunted by Argentina's formidable reputation. He highlighted the importance of belief and conviction, strategies he believes are pivotal in overcoming the defending world champions on Friday.

While acknowledging the challenges presented by a team of Argentina's caliber, Brito remains steadfast in his intent to play competitive football. He urged his players to maintain discipline while embracing the opportunity to enjoy the match and stay focused on securing a spot in the next phase of the tournament. The chance to upset such eminent opponents adds extra motivation for Cape Verde’s historic quest.