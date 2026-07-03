Mystery Woman Suspect in Monaco Bombing

Authorities in Monaco have identified a woman as the prime suspect in a parcel bomb attack injuring three. The attack, believed to target a Ukrainian-born oligarch, occurred earlier this week. The suspect has been traced to Germany, as confirmed by judicial sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Main Suspect Behind A Bomb Attack In Monaco Earlier This Week Is A Woman Who Has Been Spotted In Germany | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:55 IST
Mystery Woman Suspect in Monaco Bombing
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The Monaco authorities have identified a primary suspect in a shocking bomb attack that took place earlier this week—a woman who has now been spotted in Germany, according to judicial sources.

The incident sent shockwaves across the wealthy enclave when a parcel bomb exploded, injuring three people on Monday evening. Initial investigations suggest the attack targeted a prominent Ukrainian-born oligarch.

As the investigation unfolds, cross-border efforts are underway to locate the suspect and understand the motivations behind the attack.

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