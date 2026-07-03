STOXX 600 Nears Record High Amid Economic Resilience

The STOXX 600 index approached an all-time high, set for its largest weekly gain in over a month. Cyclical stocks led the surge, supported by delayed U.S. interest rate hike expectations. Key influences included geopolitical tensions boosting defense stocks and tech stocks rallying due to AI developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Europes Benchmark Stoxx Hovered Near A Record High On Friday And Was Set For Its Biggest Weekly Gain In Over A Month | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:54 IST
STOXX 600 Nears Record High Amid Economic Resilience
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The STOXX 600 index nearly reached a record high on Friday, marking its most substantial weekly growth in over a month, largely due to an upward trend in cyclical stocks. This rise was influenced by investor speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay any interest rate hikes.

Defense stocks saw gains amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while developments in AI spurred tech stocks to their most significant quarterly advance since 2001. Moreover, recent data indicates a resilient global economy, with Europe's inflation rates rising slower than expected.

ECB's potential rate hikes stood at 23 basis points this year, according to LSEG data. Other noteworthy movements included substantial gains in semiconductor stocks and a notable 5.3% increase in shares of Pluxee. Meanwhile, personal and household goods sectors faced declines, particularly L'Oreal, following forecasts of weaker performance.

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