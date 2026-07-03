Channi’s Rising: Punjab Congress Leadership Divide Intensifies

The internal rift within Punjab Congress surfaced as former CM Charanjit Singh Channi convened a supporters' meeting. Despite being a contender for the top party position, Channi was assigned the Campaign Committee role. Emerging voices, including leaders Tarsem Singh DC and Harminder Singh Gill, advocated for Channi’s gubernatorial aspirations over current PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:52 IST
Channi’s Rising: Punjab Congress Leadership Divide Intensifies
Congress leaders at Charanjit Channi's residence in Morinda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The internal discord within Punjab Congress came to light as former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a meeting with his supporters in Morinda. Channi, previously considered for the Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) chief role, accepted the Campaign Committee head position after the Congress High Command decided to retain Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the PCC chief.

At the meeting, Congressman Tarsem Singh DC vocally supported Channi’s ascension to the state Congress's top post, suggesting that under Warring's leadership, Congress cannot form a government due to a lack of public support. Speaking to reporters, he emphasized the public preference for Channi as the next Punjab Chief Minister.

In another strong show of support, Congress leader Harminder Singh Gill highlighted the significant public backing for Channi. As the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced structural roles for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Channi was appointed Campaign Committee Chairperson, while other pivotal roles were assigned to party stalwarts like Vijay Inder Singla and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The BJP is poised to contest all assembly seats independently, increasing political momentum in Punjab.

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