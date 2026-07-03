Shocking Child Abuse Uncovered at Bengaluru Daycare

A district court in Bengaluru has ordered Vijayalakshmi, a suspect in a high-profile child abuse case at the Brookefield daycare centre, into 14-day judicial custody. This decision follows the arrest made by Bengaluru City Police after video footage revealing alleged infant torture at the daycare emerged online.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge strongly condemned the supposed assault, labeling it 'absolutely unacceptable.' He assured the public that such behavior will not be tolerated and has called for a detailed report, emphasizing the importance of adhering to established guidelines for daycare operations.

The police investigation, capturing widespread attention, includes the arrest of five nannies, identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu, and Bindu, following allegations of severe toddler abuse. Charges are framed under the Juvenile Justice Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on video evidence depicting shocking incidents, including physical and psychological harm.