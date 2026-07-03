Global Stocks Surge Amid Cooling U.S. Labor Market
Global stocks rose as a tepid U.S. jobs report eased fears of imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes. European indices hit record highs, while Asian markets showed positive momentum. Despite global shipping disruptions, inflation remains a concern, affecting economic prospects. The U.S. dollar and commodities saw mixed reactions.
On Friday, global stocks experienced an upswing following a tepid U.S. jobs report that reduced the likelihood of imminent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Indices across Europe and Asia exhibited positive momentum, indicating an economic expansion for the month of June.
The pan-European STOXX 600 marked a record climb, reflecting strong investor sentiment in sectors like utilities, industrials, and basic materials. Meanwhile, the U.S. labor market showed signs of cooling, further influencing the decision to potentially hold interest rates steady, according to market analysts.
Global economic concerns linger as inflation pressures rise, partially due to shipping disruptions. While commodities and currencies faced varied impacts, the global economic outlook remains cautious. Observing developments in U.S. technology stocks is crucial as many are currently experiencing cooling trends, posing critical implications for future market actions.