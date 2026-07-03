Moldovan Prime Minister's Surprise Resignation Sparks Political Uncertainty

Moldova's Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu has unexpectedly announced his resignation, triggering a government shake-up. He stepped down due to governance challenges amid controversies over high state salaries. The move poses challenges for President Maia Sandu's pro-European administration, as Moldova grapples with its EU membership aspirations and internal political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moldovas Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu Said On Friday He Was Stepping Down | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:21 IST
Moldovan Prime Minister's Surprise Resignation Sparks Political Uncertainty

In a surprise turn of events, Moldova's Prime Minister, Alexandru Munteanu, announced his resignation on Friday, leading to the dissolution of the government.

Munteanu, who has been in office since November 2025, cited governance issues as the reason for stepping down, amid a controversy surrounding high salaries within state agencies.

The resignation presents a significant challenge for President Maia Sandu and her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, as they now face heightened political uncertainties and ongoing reforms aimed at EU accession.

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