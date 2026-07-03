Moldovan Prime Minister's Surprise Resignation Sparks Political Uncertainty

Moldovas Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu Said On Friday He Was Stepping Down

In a surprise turn of events, Moldova's Prime Minister, Alexandru Munteanu, announced his resignation on Friday, leading to the dissolution of the government.

Munteanu, who has been in office since November 2025, cited governance issues as the reason for stepping down, amid a controversy surrounding high salaries within state agencies.

The resignation presents a significant challenge for President Maia Sandu and her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, as they now face heightened political uncertainties and ongoing reforms aimed at EU accession.