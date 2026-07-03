Equity Fund Inflows Surge Amid Tech Stock Bet

Global equity funds saw a surge in inflows, reaching a net $10.44 billion in the week leading up to July 1, as investors capitalized on market pullbacks to invest in technology stocks. Despite a dip in the MSCI World Index, technology, financials, and healthcare sectors maintained robust growth, while emerging markets faced continuous outflows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Inflows Into Global Equity Funds Rose In The Week To July | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:14 IST
Equity Fund Inflows Surge Amid Tech Stock Bet
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In a significant market development, inflows into global equity funds surged to $10.44 billion for the week ending July 1, marking a notable increase from the previous week's $8.4 billion, as revealed by LSEG Lipper data. This uptick was spurred by investor interest in technology stocks amidst slight market corrections.

Despite a 2.07% drop in the MSCI World Index, optimism remained high among analysts regarding the earnings momentum in the technology sector, which is expected to remain steady in the near term. William Bratton, BNP Paribas' head of cash equity research for APAC, highlighted the resilience across semiconductors, hardware, and components.

Meanwhile, Asian equity funds experienced the highest inflows in seven weeks, while U.S. and European funds also saw positive activity. However, emerging markets continued to experience outflows, with $5.14 billion withdrawn from equity funds over the same period.

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