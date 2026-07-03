Uttarakhand CM Awards Jobs to PCS Main Exam Top Scorers: A New Era of Public Service

In a significant step towards bolstering public service in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed out appointment letters to 182 meritorious candidates from the PCS Main Examination-2024 conducted by the UKPSC. The event, held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, also saw five candidates appointed as Personal Assistants in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

The Chief Minister commended the selected candidates, emphasizing that their appointment symbolizes the trust and expectations of Uttarakhand's 12.5 million citizens. With nearly 150,000 applicants and only 182 securing positions, he underscored this as a testament to their perseverance and dedication. Highlighting the strict anti-copying laws, the Chief Minister reassured aspirants about the transparency and fairness of the recruitment process.

Dhami reiterated the commitment to serve the public, stressing that public office is about delivering services, not wielding power. Urging newly appointed officers to implement government schemes with transparency and compassion, he accentuated the need for efficient public service delivery. The Chief Minister linked this initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Uttarakhand, aiming to harness youth potential and prevent talent migration by offering ample opportunities within the state.