Operation Toofan: Arrests and Assaults Amid Keralam's Anti-Drug Drive

Four individuals, including an Army personnel, were arrested for assaulting police during Keralam's anti-drug operation 'Operation Toofan'. The incident underscores the state's intensified crackdown on narcotic activities, highlighting recent arrests and ongoing investigations as authorities enhance enforcement efforts statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:28 IST
Operation Toofan: Arrests and Assaults Amid Keralam's Anti-Drug Drive
Two accused being taken to police station in Palakkad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a dramatic twist to Keralam's ongoing anti-drug initiative 'Operation Toofan', four individuals, including an Army personnel, were detained following an alleged assault on police officers in Payattamkunnu, Palakkad. The confrontation erupted during a routine vehicle inspection helmed by Hemambika Nagar Sub-Inspector, S Sudarshana.

The situation escalated when police reportedly discovered a bottle of liquor in the car flagged for inspection. The request for further verification provoked a violent response from the occupants, resulting in the assault of woman Sub-Inspector and injuries to her colleagues. Police assert the altercation was instigated by Jijeesh, an Army man on leave.

The arrests epitomize the heightened vigilance in Keralam's drug crackdown, with recent figures showing thousands apprehended under the NDPS Act. This incident follows the arrest of a Sikkim-based tattoo artist at Palakkad Junction Railway Station for unlawful possession of Tramadol, highlighting the state's broad-scope crackdown on narcotics.

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