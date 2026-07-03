Operation Toofan: Arrests and Assaults Amid Keralam's Anti-Drug Drive

In a dramatic twist to Keralam's ongoing anti-drug initiative 'Operation Toofan', four individuals, including an Army personnel, were detained following an alleged assault on police officers in Payattamkunnu, Palakkad. The confrontation erupted during a routine vehicle inspection helmed by Hemambika Nagar Sub-Inspector, S Sudarshana.

The situation escalated when police reportedly discovered a bottle of liquor in the car flagged for inspection. The request for further verification provoked a violent response from the occupants, resulting in the assault of woman Sub-Inspector and injuries to her colleagues. Police assert the altercation was instigated by Jijeesh, an Army man on leave.

The arrests epitomize the heightened vigilance in Keralam's drug crackdown, with recent figures showing thousands apprehended under the NDPS Act. This incident follows the arrest of a Sikkim-based tattoo artist at Palakkad Junction Railway Station for unlawful possession of Tramadol, highlighting the state's broad-scope crackdown on narcotics.