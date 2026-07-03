Stalin Slams 'Police Raj': Arrest of Ex-Minister Sparks Tensions in Tamil Nadu

DMK president MK Stalin condemned the arrest of former minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, accusing the government of biased action against opposition leaders. Amid protests, Stalin questioned why serious allegations against others were ignored, highlighting perceived selective law enforcement in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:56 IST
Stalin Slams 'Police Raj': Arrest of Ex-Minister Sparks Tensions in Tamil Nadu
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a wave of political tension, DMK president MK Stalin sharply criticized the arrest of former Tamil Nadu minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan. Stalin accused the ruling government, led by TVK, of leveraging police powers to target opposition figures while overlooking significant issues plaguing the state.

Posting on X, Stalin depicted the government's actions as a 'cinematic police raj,' questioning the necessity of Radhakrishnan's arrest amidst his public service duties. Comparing cases, he highlighted the selective urgency shown in arresting Radhakrishnan while ignoring a woman's gang-rape complaint against a rival legislator.

Stalin's allegations underscored a broader theme of government inaction on serious crimes like murder and robbery across Tamil Nadu. The arrest, linked to a defamation suit following remarks at a DMK meeting, drew protest from DMK supporters, leading to street unrest and police intervention to restore order.

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