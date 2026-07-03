Kolkata's FIFA Gully: A Football Fantasy Unleashed

In Kolkata, a football-themed street called 'FIFA Gully' celebrates global football icons with colorful murals and cut-outs. Despite India's low football ranking and no World Cup appearances, local fans' passion for the sport transforms the street into a selfie hotspot, echoing the city's rich soccer heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cricket May Be The National Obsession | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:55 IST
Kolkata's FIFA Gully: A Football Fantasy Unleashed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Kolkata, a vibrant football spirit has transformed Fakir Chakraborty Lane into 'FIFA Gully', a colorful homage to global soccer icons. Despite India's absence from the World Cup, the eastern city buzzes with football fervor, celebrating legends like Messi and Ronaldo through vivid murals and cut-outs.

The transformation began modestly in 2014 with newspaper clippings, evolving into a kaleidoscope of football art, as described by Sourav Ghosal, a resident who cherishes the neighborhood's deep-rooted soccer passion. Unassisted by sponsors, the display is a labor of love from local fans who revere the sport.

Though India's men's football team ranks low globally, Kolkata's unwavering loyalty to Brazil and Argentina is evident. Jerseys of renowned players adorn the streets, turning the once-ordinary lane into a must-visit destination for football aficionados and selfie enthusiasts alike.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026