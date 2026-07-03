Kolkata's FIFA Gully: A Football Fantasy Unleashed
In Kolkata, a football-themed street called 'FIFA Gully' celebrates global football icons with colorful murals and cut-outs. Despite India's low football ranking and no World Cup appearances, local fans' passion for the sport transforms the street into a selfie hotspot, echoing the city's rich soccer heritage.
In Kolkata, a vibrant football spirit has transformed Fakir Chakraborty Lane into 'FIFA Gully', a colorful homage to global soccer icons. Despite India's absence from the World Cup, the eastern city buzzes with football fervor, celebrating legends like Messi and Ronaldo through vivid murals and cut-outs.
The transformation began modestly in 2014 with newspaper clippings, evolving into a kaleidoscope of football art, as described by Sourav Ghosal, a resident who cherishes the neighborhood's deep-rooted soccer passion. Unassisted by sponsors, the display is a labor of love from local fans who revere the sport.
Though India's men's football team ranks low globally, Kolkata's unwavering loyalty to Brazil and Argentina is evident. Jerseys of renowned players adorn the streets, turning the once-ordinary lane into a must-visit destination for football aficionados and selfie enthusiasts alike.
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