Delhi's DDA Cracks Down on Unauthorised Land Occupation

In a decisive move to combat unauthorised land occupation in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting with the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday. The council has been instructed to adopt a strict zero-tolerance policy against encroachments, leveraging technology for real-time surveillance of land and buildings.

The DDA informed the Lieutenant Governor about its initiative of forming 14 Flying Squads under the Land Management Department, aimed at the protection of government land through daily inspections. These efforts have led to the recovery of nearly 241.51 acres of land since April 2025, with 235.96 acres cleared of illegal constructions.

The council was also updated on the ongoing drone survey, covering over 1,122 sq. km of the National Capital Territory, and the geo-tagging of over 3,700 land parcels to track encroachment. Furthermore, the DDA's crackdown on unauthorised constructions involves a special enforcement drive and de-empanelment of negligent architects, ensuring swift action against violators.