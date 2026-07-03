Djokovic Matches Federer at Wimbledon: A Historic Fourth-Round Entry

Novak Djokovic equaled Roger Federer's record of 105 men's singles match wins at Wimbledon, defeating Arthur Rinderknech in a hard-fought third-round match. Djokovic's next challenge is against Roman Safiullin, who impressed with a strong performance, marking a comeback after struggling with injuries in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 22:50 IST
Djokovic Matches Federer at Wimbledon: A Historic Fourth-Round Entry
Novak Djokovic. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic matched the esteemed Roger Federer with his 105th singles victory at Wimbledon, following a challenging third-round encounter with Arthur Rinderknech. Despite not delivering his sharpest performance, Djokovic's resilience shone through to clinch a hard-earned 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) win on Centre Court.

The triumph positions Djokovic among the greats, alongside Federer's historic record at the grass-court Grand Slam. Only Martina Navratilova stands ahead with 120 singles victories at Wimbledon. Djokovic expressed his pride in contributing to tennis history, emphasizing his focus on winning each match as it comes.

Awaiting Djokovic in the fourth round is Roman Safiullin, 28, who showcased remarkable form against Joao Fonseca with a decisive 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win. Safiullin's surprising resurgence, especially after injuries hampered his 2025 season, has brought fresh energy to this year's Championships.

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