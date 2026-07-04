India Intensifies Surveillance on Messaging Apps Amid Piracy and Privacy Concerns

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has escalated measures against digital piracy, targeting the popular messaging app Telegram. On Saturday, sources confirmed that Telegram received a directive to swiftly implement strategies to halt illegal movie and OTT content distribution. The app is expected to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report within 15 days.

According to insiders, this governmental action serves to protect India's expanding creator economy and secure the interests of the film industry, including broadcasters and producers facing substantial financial losses due to piracy. Concurrently, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has scrutinized messaging apps like Telegram, Signal, and Meta over the 'username' feature, seeking full explanations.

The government expressed concerns regarding the username feature's potential to incite impersonation and identity fraud. This concern prompted a notice to Meta, urging delay in the feature's release, citing risks such as online fraud and phishing. The messaging platforms have been directed to explain safeguards against misuse, with Meta defending their layered defenses against scams.