Congress Convenes Strategic Meet in Shimla Amid Cabinet Speculations

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) Himachal Pradesh in-charge, Rajani Patil, announced the party's strategic two-day organizational meeting in Shimla, aimed at fortifying its structure and crafting a robust political strategy for future electoral battles.

Addressing the media, Patil outlined the subjects for discussion, notably organizational enhancement and planning forthcoming activities. This includes potential cabinet modifications, an aspect that remains under careful consideration, signaling possible changes in the state's political landscape.

Attendees included Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, alongside other political figures. In addition, Patil touched upon intra-party disagreements and the importance of a transparent inquiry concerning the Ram Temple donations, underscoring the party's commitment to a Supreme Court-monitored investigation.