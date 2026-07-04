Ashlyn Krueger Shines as Williams Sisters Face Setback at Wimbledon

Qualifier Ashlyn Krueger marked American Independence Day with a notable triumph over Ukraine's Daria Snigur at Wimbledon, securing her place in the last 16 with a 6-3 6-2 victory. Ranked 102nd globally, she led the line for eight American singles players competing in southwest London.

Contrasting this success, Serena and Venus Williams faced disappointment. The sisters withdrew from their highly anticipated doubles match following Serena's knee injury, which stemmed from her singles defeat to Australian Maya Joint. The Williams duo, with six Wimbledon titles and three Olympic gold medals, last played together in the 2022 U.S. Open.

Further challenges met American players as Emma Navarro, seeded 23rd, lost to 12th seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine after a three-set battle. In the men's draw, debutant Zachary Svajda put up a fight, taking a set off fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur, before bowing out 6-2 5-7 6-2 6-4.