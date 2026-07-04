Doubles Dilemma: ATP's Proposal Sparks Fury Among Players

The ATP Tour's proposed changes to doubles events, including halving draw sizes and reducing prize money, have drawn criticism from players. British player Julian Cash accused the ATP of undermining doubles as a sustainable profession. Doubles champions at Wimbledon currently receive significantly less prize money than singles winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doubles Players Have Reacted Angrily To Suggestions That The Atp Tour Plans To Reduce The Size Of Draws And Prize Money At Tournaments With British Player Julian Cash Accusing The Organisation Of Trying To Kill Off Part Of The Sport Under Plans Discussed This Week | Updated: 04-07-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 21:12 IST
Doubles Dilemma: ATP's Proposal Sparks Fury Among Players
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In a move that has caused uproar among tennis doubles players, the ATP Tour is considering significant changes to its tournament structure. Discussions suggest a reduction in draw sizes and prize money, which many players, including Britain's Julian Cash, see as potentially detrimental to the sport.

Cash, who tasted victory at Wimbledon last year with partner Lloyd Glasspool, criticized the proposed changes, arguing that they don't align with the ATP's purpose of protecting players' interests. He emphasized that while the focus remains on singles, doubles still play a crucial role in the tennis world.

Despite the significantly lower prize money for doubles champions compared to their singles counterparts, the ATP maintains that the objective is to cultivate a sustainable model for the future. However, players like Alex de Minaur acknowledge the financial motives behind the proposal, sparking a debate on the sport's evolving landscape.

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