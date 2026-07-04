Wales' Dominant Win: A Rugby Triumph in Cardiff

Wales secured a resounding 39-24 victory over Fiji in the Nations Championship's opening match, achieving a morale-boosting win with six tries, including two from Jac Morgan. Despite Fiji's early lead and powerful plays, Welsh strategy capitalized on Fijian infringements to seal an impressive performance in Cardiff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wales Scored Six Tries To Beat Fiji In A Rare Test Win In The Opening Nations Championship Match For Both Countries On Saturday There Was A Bonus Point For Wales As They Won For Only The Fourth Time In Their Last Internationals In A Firstever Rugby International At The Cardiff City Stadium Where Fiji Were Hosting The Match After Ceding Home Advantage In The New Competition Wales Scored Two Tries Through Jac Morgan In The First Half And Added Four More After The Break From Loosehead Prop Rhys Carre | Updated: 04-07-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 21:11 IST
Wales' Dominant Win: A Rugby Triumph in Cardiff
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Wales triumphed over Fiji with a 39-24 victory in the opening match of the Nations Championship, held at the Cardiff City Stadium. This significant win, marked by six exhilarating tries, provided a much-needed boost as Wales clinched only their fourth victory in 29 international matches.

Among the standout performers was Jac Morgan, whose two tries in the first half set a strong foundation, complemented by scores from Rhys Carre, Josh Adams, Ryan Elias, and Eddie James in the latter half. Dan Edwards and Sam Costelow added crucial points with conversions and penalties.

Despite Fiji's aggressive play and an early lead, highlighted by efforts from Pita Gus Sowakula and Selestino Ravutamada, frequent infringements allowed Wales to exploit lineout mauls effectively. The match also saw a critical injury to Fiji's Semi Radradra, influencing the game's momentum in favor of Wales.

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