Mothers' Agony: Identifying Sons in Disturbing Israel Custody Image

An image showing a blindfolded man in Israeli custody has added distress to two Palestinian mothers, each believing the man to be her missing son. The image sparked controversy and a military inquiry, while the Palestinian group seeks legal visits for the men detained under the Internment of Unlawful Combatants Law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Photo Depicts A Blindfolded Gaza Man Stripped To His Underwear And Restrained Face Down On A Cot While In Israeli Custody Israel Says The Image Is Genuine And Has Acknowledged That The Treatment It Depicts Does Not Align With Its Militarys Values But It Has Yet To Say Who The Man Is Or Where He Is Being Held That Has Added To The Anguish Of Two Palestinian Mothers | Updated: 04-07-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 21:05 IST
Mothers' Agony: Identifying Sons in Disturbing Israel Custody Image
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A disturbing photograph showing a blindfolded man restrained in Israeli custody has surfaced, stirring distress among two Palestinian mothers. They believe the unidentified man is their missing son, intensifying their agony.

Israel's military, acknowledging the image's authenticity, stated that the conduct depicted does not align with its values. An inquiry is underway, but the man's identity and location remain undisclosed. The photo, shared on an Instagram account now deleted, features Hebrew text, 'good morning.'

The Palestinian Prisoners Society is striving for legal visits for these men, held under the Internment of Unlawful Combatants Law, while the mothers remain in anguish, certain of their kin's identity in the photo.

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