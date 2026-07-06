Delhi Police Uncover High-Tech Forgery Ring Operating Across States

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has dismantled a sophisticated inter-state forgery network responsible for creating and selling forged identity documents online. During the operation, two key suspects were apprehended. Investigations revealed that the racket involved technology-driven methods to produce fake IDs for unlawful financial gain. Additional inquiries are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 14:18 IST
Delhi Police Uncover High-Tech Forgery Ring Operating Across States
Accused Bideshi Saw and Santosh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police's Special Cell achieved a significant feat this Monday by dismantling a high-tech inter-state forgery syndicate. This operation exposed a network engaged in the production and online sale of counterfeit identity documents through a website known as bkprint.in.

Key arrests in this operation were made, including Bideshi Saw and Santosh Kumar, who were implicated in fabricating various official documents like Aadhaar, voter identity cards, and more. Investigations highlighted a systematic approach where a dummy user account demonstrated the ease of generating fake IDs upon a nominal wallet recharge.

Investigators traced the technical and financial operations back to Bideshi Saw and Santosh Kumar, resulting in their arrest. Searches revealed an extensive digital trail, including source codes and payment information tied to the fraudulent document business. This revelation underscores an organized crime enterprise leveraging technology for illegal profit. Further probes aim to unearth additional accomplices and financial flows linked to these illegal activities.

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