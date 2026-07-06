Bolsonaro's Washington Lobby: A Bid to Halt U.S. Tariffs

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is advocating in Washington to postpone a 25% tariff on Brazilian goods until after Brazil's October elections. The proposed U.S. tariffs, cited for trade violations, have become a contentious political issue, with opposition accusing Bolsonaro of prompting foreign intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 15:30 IST
Bolsonaro's Washington Lobby: A Bid to Halt U.S. Tariffs
Flavio Bolsonaro

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is scheduled to testify at a Washington hearing on Monday, appealing for a delay in a proposed 25% tariff on Brazilian goods until after the country's elections in October. This move comes in response to allegations that Bolsonaro influenced U.S. levies following his alliance with the Trump administration.

The proposed tariffs have ignited political controversy in Brazil, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accusing the senator of facilitating foreign interference. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro denies these charges, advocating stronger U.S.-Brazil relations as part of his political agenda. The younger Bolsonaro's efforts align with former President Trump's increased focus on Latin America.

Although Brazilian officials have been in talks with the U.S. to avert the tariffs, Bolsonaro argues Brazil has not done enough for negotiation. His recent visit to Washington underlines his family's ongoing campaign for U.S. support. However, U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have expressed concerns about the justifications for proposed tariffs.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026