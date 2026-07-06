Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Digital transformation is sold as a shortcut to competitiveness: adopt artificial intelligence, mine data, move to the cloud, digitize operations, and financial performance will follow, but the reality inside companies is more complicated. Technology can strengthen a firm's financial position only when it improves innovation, stabilizes operations, and helps the business withstand shocks.

A new study published in the International Journal of Financial Studies examines whether digital transformation improves corporate financial flexibility, meaning a firm's ability to manage cash, access financing, and respond to uncertainty. Using Chinese listed companies as its evidence base, the study, authored by Chenxi Wu, Thoo Ai Chin, and Yuihui Dai, shows that digital transformation can improve financial flexibility, but the gains depend heavily on corporate innovation and supply chain resilience.

The Digital Payoff Is Financial, Not Just Technological

Companies are under growing pressure to digitize, but digital transformation should not be judged only by the number of technologies adopted. The deeper test is whether firms become more financially agile: can they mobilize cash quickly, sustain investment during shocks, access external financing, and seize opportunities when markets shift?

The authors define financial flexibility as the ability to use internal cash reserves and external financing sources in response to crises or market changes. A firm with strong financial flexibility is better positioned to survive disruption, invest through downturns, and avoid being forced into defensive decisions when conditions worsen.

The study period covers 2015 to 2024, a decade marked by trade tensions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and global supply chain disruptions. These shocks exposed how quickly liquidity pressure, supplier delays, logistics failures, and demand uncertainty can weaken corporate stability. The authors argue that firms with stronger financial flexibility were better placed to navigate liquidity shortages, maintain research and development spending, and capture post-crisis opportunities.

The research finds that digital transformation has a positive and statistically significant effect on financial flexibility. In reality, firms that make stronger digital moves appear better able to improve cash management and financing capacity. The logic is straightforward: digital tools can improve information transparency, reduce agency costs, support better resource allocation, and widen access to financing channels.

For business leaders, the message is clear. Digital transformation is not only an IT agenda. It is a financial resilience strategy.

Innovation Is the Bridge Between Digital Tools and Financial Strength

Digital transformation does not improve financial flexibility in isolation. It works partly through corporate innovation. The authors find that corporate innovation partially mediates the relationship between digital transformation and financial flexibility. Put simply, digital transformation encourages firms to invest more in innovation, and that innovation then contributes to stronger financial flexibility.

Many companies treat digital transformation as a technology procurement exercise: buying systems, upgrading platforms, or adopting digital tools, but the study suggests that the financial payoff depends on whether those tools translate into innovation. That may include new products, improved processes, better business models, smarter logistics, more efficient procurement, or stronger customer analytics.

The finding also carries a warning. Innovation requires spending before benefits arrive. R&D, process redesign, software integration, workforce training, and digital experimentation can increase costs in the short term. Firms that lack the capacity to absorb these costs may struggle to convert digital transformation into financial strength.

Companies need to connect digital investments with measurable operational and financial goals. Digital projects should not sit in isolated departments. They must be tied to working capital management, product development, supplier coordination, customer forecasting, and financing strategy.

For developing economies and emerging markets, this is especially relevant because many firms are being encouraged to digitize, but not all have the internal capabilities to turn technology into innovation. Without managerial capacity, skills, financing, and supportive ecosystems, digital adoption may remain superficial.

Weak Supply Chains Can Turn Innovation into Financial Pressure

Supply chain resilience shapes the entire pathway from digital transformation to financial flexibility. The authors measure supply chain resilience through supplier concentration, customer concentration, and supply chain efficiency. The logic is that firms with more diversified suppliers and customers are less dependent on a single partner, while efficient supply chains can recover faster from disruption and maintain more stable cash flows.

The results show that supply chain resilience strengthens the positive effect of digital transformation on financial flexibility. It also strengthens the relationship between digital transformation and innovation, and the relationship between innovation and financial flexibility.

The most notable finding is that innovation does not always improve financial flexibility. When supply chain resilience is weak, innovation can increase financial pressure. The study reports that when supply chain resilience is below a certain threshold, the effect of innovation on financial flexibility is negative. Once supply chain resilience crosses that threshold, the effect turns positive.

This is a crucial insight for firms operating in volatile markets. Innovation can become a burden if supply chains are fragile. A company may invest in new products or digital systems, but if suppliers fail, customers are concentrated, logistics are inefficient, or cash conversion cycles remain unstable, innovation spending may strain rather than strengthen the balance sheet.

The implication is that firms should not pursue digital transformation and innovation without fixing supply chain weaknesses. Digital tools are most powerful when they are embedded in resilient operating systems. That means better supplier diversification, stronger demand forecasting, faster inventory turnover, improved customer management, digital procurement, and supply chain finance.

For policymakers, supporting digital transformation without strengthening supply chain infrastructure may produce uneven results. Industrial policy, digital policy, finance policy, and logistics policy need to work together.

Uneven Gains Are the Real Policy Challenge

The study also shows that the benefits of digital transformation are not evenly distributed. The positive effect is stronger among firms in China's eastern regions than among firms in other regions. The authors link this to stronger economic development, higher digital maturity, stronger innovation ecosystems, and more favorable market conditions in eastern coastal areas.

The effect is also stronger among firms with higher internal control quality. Companies with better internal control systems appear more capable of managing risk, adjusting production models, and translating digital transformation into financial gains. Firm life cycle also matters. The mechanism linking digital transformation, innovation, and financial flexibility is supported for growth-stage and mature firms, but not for firms in decline, suggesting that struggling firms may not have the organizational or financial capacity to convert digital investment into resilience.

Governments should avoid treating digital transformation as a uniform intervention. Firms in less-developed regions, smaller enterprises, and companies with weaker internal controls may need more than technology subsidies. They may require financing support, supply chain finance, managerial training, digital infrastructure, innovation partnerships, and coordinated upstream-downstream transformation.

The authors recommend stronger support for firms in central and western China, better supply chain infrastructure, coordinated digital transformation across upstream and downstream industries, and stronger supply chain finance support for small and medium-sized enterprises. They also warn against overemphasizing digital transformation in isolation, arguing instead for an ecosystem that integrates digital development, innovation, and supply chain stability.

It is important to mention that the study has some limitations. The primary digital transformation measure relies on keyword frequency in annual reports, which may capture disclosure strategies rather than actual digital investment. The sample is limited to Chinese listed firms, which means the findings may not apply directly to unlisted firms, SMEs, or other countries. The supply chain resilience measure captures structure and efficiency, but not real-time response capacity during sudden disruptions.

Despite the limitations, the strategic message is highly relevant beyond China. Digital transformation can improve corporate financial flexibility, but only when firms can innovate effectively and operate within resilient supply chains.