Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

The World Health Organization (WHO) is urging governments to shift their focus from simply adopting smoke-free laws to ensuring they are effectively enforced. Its latest guide, Smoke-free Laws in Action, warns that despite major progress in tobacco-control legislation across the Western Pacific Region, poor compliance continues to undermine public health gains. The report finds that while comprehensive smoke-free laws have expanded significantly over the past two decades, only 2 of the 28 countries assessed currently achieve high compliance with indoor smoking bans. The findings highlight that legislation alone cannot reduce tobacco-related harm unless governments invest in enforcement systems, public awareness, institutional coordination and continuous monitoring. For policymakers, development partners and private-sector stakeholders, the report offers a practical roadmap to transform smoke-free policies into measurable health and economic benefits.

From Strong Laws to Strong Compliance

The report shows impressive legislative progress across the region. In 2007, only 3 countries had comprehensive smoke-free laws covering nearly all indoor public places. By 2024, that number had increased to 12 countries, including Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. Another 16 countries have adopted partial smoke-free legislation, reflecting growing political commitment to tobacco control.

However, WHO says the biggest challenge is no longer passing laws but ensuring they are followed. According to the WHO Global Tobacco Epidemic Report 2025, only two countries currently score 8 out of 10 or higher for compliance with indoor smoking bans. Weak enforcement means millions of people remain exposed to second-hand smoke, reducing the effectiveness of tobacco-control policies and increasing healthcare costs associated with cancer, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory illnesses.

The report identifies several common barriers to compliance, including insufficient funding, lack of trained enforcement personnel, weak coordination among government agencies, limited public awareness, inadequate complaint systems and poor monitoring. These weaknesses prevent countries from achieving the full health benefits expected from comprehensive smoke-free legislation.

A Five-Step Blueprint for Better Enforcement

To close this implementation gap, WHO proposes a practical five-pillar framework that governments can adapt to their own circumstances. The first step is adopting clear and comprehensive legislation without exemptions or designated smoking areas. Laws should cover indoor public places, workplaces and public transport while also including newer nicotine products such as electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

The second pillar focuses on building strong implementation infrastructure. Governments are encouraged to allocate dedicated funding, establish multisectoral coordination mechanisms involving health departments, police and local authorities, and develop standardized enforcement tools such as inspection checklists, operating procedures and government-approved "No Smoking" signage. Digital monitoring platforms and public complaint systems can help authorities identify compliance hotspots and improve enforcement efficiency.

The third pillar emphasizes public engagement. WHO recommends sustained awareness campaigns before and after smoke-free laws take effect, explaining both the health risks of second-hand smoke and the responsibilities of businesses and citizens. Regular publication of inspection results, penalties and compliance statistics can improve transparency and encourage voluntary compliance.

The fourth and fifth pillars focus on systematic enforcement and continuous monitoring and evaluation. Enforcement officers should receive regular training, inspections should increasingly target high-risk areas identified through data analysis, and governments should continuously assess compliance trends, public feedback and health outcomes to refine policies over time.

Why This Matters for Governments, Businesses and Development Partners

The report makes clear that stronger implementation is not only a health priority but also an economic and governance opportunity. Reduced exposure to tobacco smoke lowers healthcare expenditure, improves workforce productivity and supports healthier communities. WHO also challenges the long-standing perception that smoke-free policies harm businesses, noting that evidence shows comprehensive smoke-free environments generally have no negative economic impact on hospitality businesses and can even improve customer confidence.

For governments, investing in enforcement infrastructure can produce greater returns than introducing additional legislation without adequate implementation. Digital complaint systems, inspection databases and coordinated enforcement agencies improve governance while making better use of limited public resources.

International development partners also have an important role. The report encourages donors and technical agencies to support institutional capacity-building by financing monitoring systems, officer training, digital reporting platforms and public awareness campaigns. Strengthening implementation capacity can help countries achieve significant public health gains without requiring major legislative reforms.

Private-sector stakeholders also have responsibilities and opportunities. Business owners are expected to display standardized smoke-free signage, remove ashtrays and ensure compliance within their premises. At the same time, technology companies may benefit from increasing demand for digital inspection tools, mobile reporting applications and compliance management systems as governments modernize tobacco-control enforcement.

Preparing for the Next Generation of Tobacco Control

WHO also urges governments to update smoke-free policies to reflect changes in tobacco and nicotine products. The report notes that 13 countries already prohibit heated tobacco products in indoor public places, while 19 countries regulate electronic nicotine delivery systems under smoke-free laws. In addition, 9 countries have banned smoking in children's playgrounds or parks, and 19 countries have introduced restrictions in selected outdoor public areas. Australia and New Zealand have gone even further by prohibiting smoking inside vehicles carrying children.

The organization argues that smoke-free policies should continue evolving to include emerging nicotine products, outdoor public spaces and other environments where vulnerable populations remain exposed to tobacco emissions.

Ultimately, the report concludes that passing legislation is only the beginning. Long-term success depends on political commitment, sustainable financing, coordinated institutions, informed communities and evidence-based policymaking. Every well-trained enforcement officer, every effective inspection, every functioning complaint system and every smoke-free public space contributes to healthier populations, lower healthcare costs and stronger economic development. For countries across the Western Pacific Region, the next stage of tobacco control will be measured not by how many laws are enacted, but by how effectively they are implemented.