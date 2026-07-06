Transatlantic Tensions: Trump and Meloni's Ongoing Rift
Italy's Defence Minister emphasizes the importance of U.S.-Italy relations amid tensions between Trump and Italian PM Meloni. The spat began when Trump claimed Meloni begged for a photo, a claim she denied. As a NATO summit looms, Italian opposition leaders criticized Trump for his provocative remarks.
Italy's Defence Minister has highlighted the significance of maintaining robust transatlantic relations, even as tensions rise between President Trump and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This diplomatic reminder comes after Trump's controversial claims about Meloni, which she has since denied, and just ahead of an upcoming NATO summit.
In a recent appearance on Sky TV, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto emphasized the enduring nature of international relationships over temporary political figures. He downplayed the ongoing spat, focusing instead on the strategic importance of the U.S.-Italy alliance.
Meanwhile, Italian opposition figures unabashedly criticized Trump. Carlo Calenda of the Azione party called Trump a 'despicable, cheap bully' in defense of Meloni, reflecting the tense political backdrop to the leaders' impending meeting.