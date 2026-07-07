Love Triangle Leads to Tragic Murder in Telangana

In Nizamabad district, Telangana Police arrested a woman, her alleged boyfriend, and an accomplice for the murder of her husband. The deceased, identified as Ravi, died under suspicious circumstances days after returning from the Gulf. Investigation unveiled a conspiracy involving Ravi's wife, leading to the arrest of all three suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:18 IST
Love Triangle Leads to Tragic Murder in Telangana
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing case unfolding in the Nizamabad district, Telangana Police have made arrests linked to the alleged murder of a local man, Ravi, aged 35, whose life ended under mysterious circumstances shortly after his return from the Gulf on June 27.

The man's father, also named Ravi, filed a complaint, suspecting foul play in his son's June 30 demise. This prompted a police inquiry revealing unsettling truths about Ravi's wife, Sandhya, aged 32, and her relationship with Anil, 35, from Indrapuri Colony. The police allege that this illicit liaison led to Ravi's murder, assisted by Venkat Sai, 25, from Nyalkal village.

Investigations detail a grim sequence where on June 29, Venkat Sai, under Sandhya's directive, took Ravi to a building terrace and pushed him off after a drinking session. Despite surviving initial injuries, subsequent attempts — involving a drugged injection — allegedly orchestrated by Anil and Sandhya, ultimately claimed his life. Confessions from the accused have been obtained, leading to their judicial custody.

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