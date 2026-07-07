Fatehpur Man Alleges Assault by Wife with Electric Shocks

In Fatehpur, a man's shocking claim has come to light - alleging that his wife tied him up and assaulted him, using live wires for electric shocks, police revealed.

The disturbing incident surfaced when an emergency call was made to the 112 service from the Parsadepur area early Saturday, under the Aung Police Station jurisdiction.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik disclosed that the allegations by Sanjeev Tiwari prompted swift police action, leading to the hospitalization of the injured man. Once stable, his brother filed a formal complaint, resulting in the wife's arrest. A thorough investigation is ongoing, police affirmed.