Delhi Issues Traffic Advisory for Guruji Ashram Celebrations

The Delhi Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory in anticipation of the Guruji Ashram's birthday celebrations in the Bhatti Mines area, warning residents of potential disruptions to traffic flow until late on July 7. Commuters are urged to steer clear of routes such as SSN Marg (Chhattarpur Road), Bhatti Mines Road, and the vicinity of the Gadaipur Police Post, seeking alternative paths to their destinations whenever feasible.

In alignment with the advisory, special traffic measures have been implemented with expectations of a large turnout of devotees for the Guruji Birthday Celebration at Bhatti Mines on July 7, 2026. Authorities have highlighted that traffic might be disrupted from the night of July 6 through late July 7. The Delhi Traffic Police, in a social media post, has also recommended that devotees arrive early in the morning to avoid delays.

Additional restrictions will see Bhatti Mines roads, the stretch between Chhattarpur Road (SSN Marg), and the Gurugram Road T-Point, closed from midnight July 6 to midnight on July 7. Heavy vehicles originating from the Mandi-Dera Border intending to travel to the Guruji Ashram Complex must bypass the restricted right turn at the Gadaipur Police Post, with diversions directing them towards Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

Similarly, heavy vehicles from the Bhatti Mines side will be rerouted via Bandh Road, Jonapur, and Mehrauli Road. Commuters should pre-plan their journeys, considering the anticipated heavy traffic around Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines. Emphasis is also placed on utilizing public transport where possible to mitigate congestion on affected routes.

In a move to ensure emergency relief is not hindered, the Delhi Traffic Police confirmed that emergency vehicles, including those from the Delhi Police, ambulances, and fire services, will have unfettered access across restricted areas. Those entering from Faridabad through Dera More and Mandi Border should also consider taking the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road to avoid potential disruptions.