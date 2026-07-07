Trust Integrity: Ram Temple Donation Probe Advances Unhindered

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced that investigations into alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations will continue without interference. The Trust also accepted resignations from trustees Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, citing ethical reasons.

Surendra Jain, VHP spokesperson, confirmed to ANI that Krishna Mohan will temporarily assume the General Secretary duties. Jain highlighted unanimous support among Trust members for ongoing inquiries, expressing satisfaction with the current investigation progress.

Addressing concerns from donors, Jain assured that the donated valuables remain secure, inviting them to verify their contributions in Ayodhya. In an appeal to the public, he discouraged reliance on hearsay and urged those with information to assist the investigation. The Trust also removed Gopal Nagarkote as a special invitee member.