Heroic Rescues at Sea: Indian Navy's Daring Missions

The Indian Navy has been lauded for its swift and efficient action after successfully evacuating a stranded fisherman and providing him with medical assistance. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the fisherman, whose boat was reported lost at sea, was rescued by a nearby merchant vessel on July 5. Responding promptly to a request by civil authorities the following day, the Navy deployed an ALH Mk III helicopter from the Eastern Naval Command to airlift the fisherman.

According to a statement released by the Navy on social media platform X, "An Indian Navy ALH Mk III helicopter from the Eastern Naval Command carried out the evacuation of the stranded fisherman from a merchant vessel off Visakhapatnam." The helicopter used a rescue hoist for the operation, ensuring the fisherman reached safety and received necessary medical care before being handed over to civil authorities in Visakhapatnam.

In a separate mission, the Indian Navy's Sea King helicopter from INS Shikra accomplished a high-stakes medical evacuation of an injured seafarer on July 4. The operation was conducted from the SCI crude oil tanker MT Desh Shakti, located off the Mumbai coast, amidst challenging weather conditions. Despite red alerts for continuous rain, poor visibility, and turbulent seas, the helicopter successfully used a rescue basket to retrieve the injured individual, who was later stabilized and transported for urgent medical attention onshore.

The Indian Navy, alongside the Coast Guard, continues to conduct search and rescue operations for seven fishermen who remain missing after venturing into rough seas from Visakhapatnam on July 1. Under the directive of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, coordinated efforts using Coast Guard vessels and Navy helicopters are underway. Senior officials have been tasked with providing the Chief Minister with regular updates on the search efforts while maintaining collaboration between the Marine Inspector General of Police and the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner.