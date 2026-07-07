Stranded at Doha Airport: A Bid for Humanitarian Travel

A 50-year-old Turkish national of Indian origin, Nazneen Mohammed, has been stranded at Qatar's Hamad International Airport in Doha for the past 15 days, unable to enter the city due to a lack of a valid passport. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is contemplating granting her emergency travel permission.

Mohammed, who had previously renounced her Indian citizenship for Turkish citizenship, holds a Qatari residency permit. Her appeal to the Indian Embassy in Doha for a travel document comes amid major health concerns and family responsibilities, as one of her sons residing in Doha requires special care.

The plight of Mohammed and her family underscores complexities faced by expatriates embroiled in international legal disputes, as she and her husband were caught in a property fraud in Turkiye. While her husband remains detained there, she was deported to Doha, stranded without a valid travel document.