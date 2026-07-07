Tamil Nadu Minister Denies Corruption Allegations, Reviews Delayed Projects

Tamil Nadu Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj refuted allegations of corruption in development projects launched by the former DMK administration in Ranipet district, citing delays primarily due to expired contract periods. He addressed these issues following a review session with local governmental officials at the Ranipet District Collectorate to monitor project progress.

Gandhiraj discussed with journalists that many sanctioned projects remained incomplete past their contract deadlines, prompting a comprehensive review by the government. The Minister assured that 80% of the work is already completed and that the remaining projects will be finalized soon for public access.

Regarding accusations of mishandling ration rice distribution at a Madurai welfare event commemorating the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's birthday, Gandhiraj dismissed the claims and confirmed an active investigation. He emphasized the transparency of the current administration and no room for corruption, highlighting ongoing deliberations on a complete waiver of crop loans for farmers.