Congress Gears Up for 2027 Punjab Elections: Baghel Leads the Charge

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, rallies the Congress in preparation for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, asserting the party as the sole viable choice for voters dissatisfied with the AAP government. Baghel emphasizes unity and empowerment among party leaders and grassroots workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:58 IST
Congress Gears Up for 2027 Punjab Elections: Baghel Leads the Charge
AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel (Second from left) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhupesh Baghel, senior Congress leader and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, has ramped up the party's preparation for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Addressing District Congress Committee presidents, Baghel asserted that Congress is the only remaining choice for Punjab voters disillusioned with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

During the meeting, Baghel underscored the unity and mission among the party's leaders and grassroots workers, aiming to bring Congress back to power. He claimed opposition parties like the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP were losing influence in Punjab's political landscape and assured greater roles for DCC presidents to enhance public connection and organizational strength.

On his five-day tour, Baghel attended key ceremonies, including the induction of Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Raj Kumar Verka as Working Presidents. He also oversaw the appointment of Shubham Devgan as the new Punjab Youth Congress president, marking the Congress' robust commitment to securing a decisive mandate in the 2027 Assembly elections.

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