ED Uncovers TMC's Enigmatic Fund Transfer Tied to Aircraft Purchase

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has discovered that Rs 160 crore was transferred from Trinamool Congress accounts to Carewell Aviation India Pvt Ltd between 2023 and 2026 for the purchase of aircraft. Investigations reveal complex financial dealings, with funds routed through several entities, prompting further scrutiny under Money Laundering Act regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 20:54 IST
ED Uncovers TMC's Enigmatic Fund Transfer Tied to Aircraft Purchase
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed a dubious financial trail involving the Trinamool Congress (TMC), revealing a transfer of Rs 160 crore to Carewell Aviation India Pvt Ltd and its associates from 2023 to 2026. A substantial portion of these funds was allegedly used to purchase an Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft and an Augusta helicopter.

The revelation came during a series of raids on premises linked to the Carewell group of companies, suspected of engaging in unlawful financial dealings and money laundering activities. The searches, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), spanned West Bengal's Kolkata and nearby areas.

Officials disclosed that Carewell Aviation rerouted Rs 82.96 crore to another newly established related entity. Suspicious transactions, including foreign funding, were noted, particularly in acquiring the Agusta helicopter. ED officials further noted that the aircraft were rented back to TMC, raising questions about the legitimacy of the arrangement. Investigations continue as ED delves deeper into the intertwined financial networks.

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