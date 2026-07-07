Highlights from the World of Sports: Milestones, Surprises, and Comebacks

A roundup of recent sports events highlights significant achievements at Wimbledon, changes in Olympic participation for Russian athletes, strategic shifts in World Cup soccer lineups, and more. Key updates include Gotham FC's relocation plan, U.S. World Cup drama, new contracts and retirements in NBA, and posthumous CTE diagnosis for former NFL player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Tennissinner Snuffs Out Struffs Wimbledon Dream To Reach Semifinals Champion Jannik Sinner Ended One Of The Feelgood Stories At This Years Wimbledon When He Tamed Bigserving German Warrior Janlennard Struff To Reach The Semifinals On Tuesday In His Th Grand Slam Appearance | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:28 IST
Highlights from the World of Sports: Milestones, Surprises, and Comebacks
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The sports world witnessed several high-profile developments this week. Jannik Sinner ended Jan-Lennard Struff's exhilarating run at Wimbledon, denying the German player a semi-final slot. As Struff became the oldest man in the professional era to reach his first major quarter-final, Sinner bested him 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3.

In the Olympic realm, the IOC lifted its ban on the Russian Olympic Committee, paving the way for Russia's return to international competitions. Previously suspended after Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, this decision comes as a critical step ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Meanwhile, in soccer, Argentina opted for change by swapping three players in their World Cup face-off against Egypt. Political tension marred the U.S. World Cup bid, resulting in an exit after defeat by Belgium. On the domestic front, Gotham FC announced plans to relocate to NYC's first soccer-specific stadium, aiming to boost their fanbase.

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