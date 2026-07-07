Highlights from the World of Sports: Milestones, Surprises, and Comebacks
A roundup of recent sports events highlights significant achievements at Wimbledon, changes in Olympic participation for Russian athletes, strategic shifts in World Cup soccer lineups, and more. Key updates include Gotham FC's relocation plan, U.S. World Cup drama, new contracts and retirements in NBA, and posthumous CTE diagnosis for former NFL player.
The sports world witnessed several high-profile developments this week. Jannik Sinner ended Jan-Lennard Struff's exhilarating run at Wimbledon, denying the German player a semi-final slot. As Struff became the oldest man in the professional era to reach his first major quarter-final, Sinner bested him 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3.
In the Olympic realm, the IOC lifted its ban on the Russian Olympic Committee, paving the way for Russia's return to international competitions. Previously suspended after Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, this decision comes as a critical step ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Games.
Meanwhile, in soccer, Argentina opted for change by swapping three players in their World Cup face-off against Egypt. Political tension marred the U.S. World Cup bid, resulting in an exit after defeat by Belgium. On the domestic front, Gotham FC announced plans to relocate to NYC's first soccer-specific stadium, aiming to boost their fanbase.